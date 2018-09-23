Redskins start fast, slide past Packers 31-17

LANDOVER, Md. – It was a moist meet-up between Green Bay and Washington Sunday afternoon, but the action was far from dry as well. The Redskins will head into their bye week on a high note with a 31-17 win over the Packers.

Washington didn’t disappoint fans for a second straight week, as they started fast jumping out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Alex Smith connected with Paul Richardson for a 46-yard touchdown catch on the team’s first drive of the game.

Adrian Peterson would finish off a 10-play, 79 yard drive with a two-yard touchdown run to end the quarter.

Alex Smith took several shots down the field during the game, connecting on some, and attracting pass interferences on others.

The Redskins defense bounced back a week after they said they needed to execute better, holding the Packers run game in check. Green Bay only rushed for 100 yards as a team.

Aaron Rodgers was sacked four times, including one a piece by first round draft pick Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen.

The Redskins will enter their bye week at 2-and-1. They travel to New Orleans to face the Saints October 8th.