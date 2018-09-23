Pack is back at FedEx Field as Redskins host Green Bay

LANDOVER, Md. – The Pack is back at FedEx Field.
Sunday, the Redskins (1-and-1) host the Green Bay Packers (1-0-and-1) for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff at FedEx Field. The matchup will mark the 37th meeting between the two teams all-time. The Packers currently hold a 20-15-1 edge in the all-time series between the two teams, including an 18-14-1 advantage in regular season play.
In the last meeting, the Redskins pulled out a 42-24 victory at FedExField over the Packers. The win snapped a two-game skid against Green Bay, including a 35-18 Packers victory in the 2015 NFC Wild Card playoff game – the Redskins’ last postseason appearance.
Washington enters Week 3 with the top defense in the NFL. Washington’s defense ranks first in yards per game (247.0) while giving up an average of 161.0 passing yards per game for the league’s best in the category.
Two time NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion Aaron Rodgers leads the way at quarterback for the Packers. Rodgers has begun the season well, going 50-for-72 for 567 yards, 4 touchdowns and zero interceptions.
News 3, Hampton Roads’ home of the Redskins, will have live pregame and postgame coverage of Sunday’s game.
Included below are the 36 previous games contested between the Redskins and Packers:
- Date Game Result
- 11/13/1932 vs. Green Bay 21-0 L
- 9/17/1933 at Green Bay 7-7
- 11/19/1933 vs. Green Bay 20-7 W
- 11/4/1934 vs. Green Bay 10-0 L
- 10/11/1936 at Green Bay 31-2 L
- 11/8/1936 vs. Green Bay 7-3 L
- 12/13/1936** vs. Green Bay 21-6 L
- 11/28/1937 vs. Green Bay 14-6 W
- 10/29/1939 at Green Bay 24-14 L
- 11/30/1941 vs. Green Bay 22-17 L
- 10/17/1943 at Green Bay 33-7 W
- 12/1/1946 vs. Green Bay 20-7 L
- 10/19/1947 at Green Bay 27-10 L
- 10/24/1948 at Green Bay 23-7 W
- 12/4/1949 vs. Green Bay 30-0 W
- 9/24/1950 at Green Bay 35-21 L
- 10/5/1952 at Green Bay 35-20 L
- 10/19/1958 vs. Green Bay 37-21 W
- 11/22/1959 at Green Bay 21-0 L
- 11/24/1968 vs. Green Bay 27-7 L
- 11/26/1972 vs. Green Bay 21-16 W
- 12/24/1972** vs. Green Bay 16-3 W
- 11/3/1974 at Green Bay 17-6 W
- 11/21/1977 vs. Green Bay 10-9 W
- 12/2/1979 vs. Green Bay 38-21 W
- 10/17/1983 at Green Bay 48-47 L
- 11/9/1986 at Green Bay 16-7 W
- 10/23/1988 at Green Bay 20-17 W
- 9/24/2001 at Green Bay 37-0 L
- 10/20/2002 at Green Bay 30-9 L
- 10/31/2004 vs. Green Bay 28-14 L
- 10/14/2007 at Green Bay 17-14 L
- 10/10/2010 vs. Green Bay 16-13 (OT) W
- 9/15/2013 at Green Bay 38-20 L
- 1/10/2016** vs. Green Bay 35-18 L
- 11/20/2016 vs. Green Bay 42-24 W