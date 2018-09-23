Pack is back at FedEx Field as Redskins host Green Bay

LANDOVER, Md. – The Pack is back at FedEx Field.

Sunday, the Redskins (1-and-1) host the Green Bay Packers (1-0-and-1) for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff at FedEx Field. The matchup will mark the 37th meeting between the two teams all-time. The Packers currently hold a 20-15-1 edge in the all-time series between the two teams, including an 18-14-1 advantage in regular season play.

In the last meeting, the Redskins pulled out a 42-24 victory at FedExField over the Packers. The win snapped a two-game skid against Green Bay, including a 35-18 Packers victory in the 2015 NFC Wild Card playoff game – the Redskins’ last postseason appearance.

Washington enters Week 3 with the top defense in the NFL. Washington’s defense ranks first in yards per game (247.0) while giving up an average of 161.0 passing yards per game for the league’s best in the category.

Two time NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion Aaron Rodgers leads the way at quarterback for the Packers. Rodgers has begun the season well, going 50-for-72 for 567 yards, 4 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

News 3, Hampton Roads’ home of the Redskins, will have live pregame and postgame coverage of Sunday’s game.

Included below are the 36 previous games contested between the Redskins and Packers: