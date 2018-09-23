ODU’s Blake LaRussa earns national honors after career performance against Virginia Tech

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) – The Old Dominion University football team was named the Athlon Sports Team of the Week, while Blake LaRussa earned two more national player of the week awards.

LaRussa was named the National Player of the Week by Athlon Sports and College Sports Madness, on the heels of his 495-yards passing, four TD performance in the Monarchs’49-35 win over No. 13/10 Virginia Tech on Saturday. LaRussa notched career-highs in completions, attempts, passing yards, total offense and touchdowns in the win.

A native of Virginia Beach, LaRussa’s 495-yards passing was the most in college football this weekend and fourth most so far this season, and his 501 yards of total offense is the fifth most in FBS this season.

ODU knocked off No. 13/10 Virginia Tech 49-35 on Saturday in front of an over capacity record crowd at Foreman Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

Led by performances from LaRussa, 130-yards rushing from Jeremy Cox, and a pair of 100-yard receiving games from Jonathan Duhart and Travis Fulgham led the offense, while Sean Carter registered a career-high 12 tackles and Oshane Ximines had seven tackles, two sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss to lead the defense.