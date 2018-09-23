Norfolk Fire responds to early-morning apartment fire

NORFOLK, Va. – Units from Norfolk Fire Rescue were dispatched for a reported apartment fire just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Holt Street.

The first arriving unit was on scene within four minutes, and upon arrival encountered smoke coming from a two-story apartment. A fire was discovered in the kitchen involving the stove and cabinets.

The fire was quickly extinguished with one hose line and there was no extension of fire to any other areas of the apartment. However, there was smoke and heat damage throughout.

One person was forced to escape the fire by exiting a second-floor window onto a porch roof and was assisted to the ground by neighbors. The individual was not injured, nor was another occupant who exited the building before the arrival of the fire department. Smoke detectors were present and working properly upon the arrival of firefighters.

The Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause and there were no injuries to any of the crews that fought the fire. The fire was declared under control at 5:42 a.m.

The two adult occupants of the apartment are being assisted by Red Cross.