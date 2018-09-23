Hokies dismiss leading pass rusher Trevon Hill from team

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A day after their historic loss to Old Dominion, Virginia Tech’s losses keep coming. The team announced the dismissal of their starting defensive end Trevon Hill on Sunday morning.

“After consultation with our coaching staff and administration at Virginia Tech, Trevon Hill has been dismissed from the football team effective immediately for not upholding the high standards that we have for our student-athletes at Virginia Tech,” Hokies head coach Justin Fuente said in a statement. ”

I will always put the interests of Virginia Tech and our team first no matter how difficult those decisions may be.”

STATEMENT FROM COACH FUENTE pic.twitter.com/1IgomNSW1R — Virginia Tech Football (@VT_Football) September 23, 2018

Hill, a Salem High product out of Virginia Beach, led Virginia Tech with 3.5 sacks through the first four games, and 4.5 tackles for loss. Hill is a redshirt junior.