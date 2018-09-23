Hampton’s Rock and Rescue helps sends dogs to good homes

HAMPTON, Va. – Folks had the chance to show some love to mans best friend today in Hampton.

Sunday was the second annual Rock and Rescue, which focuses on positive pet ownership in the community.

Live music, food and over 50 vendors offering dogs up for adoption were apart of the event that was open to all families to enjoy.

Some of the organizations at the event tried to push the message to adopt before you consider buying a dog.

” We’re trying to show what great dogs there are rescues in shelters that are walking the streets. You don’t need to buy a dog you can rescue one have a best friend forever and be hero,” saidJohn Mista, owner of K-9s In Flight.

Group organizers remind people that you don’t need events like these to take in a rescue dog. Adoption services are available throughout the year.