× First Warning Forecast: Weather will remain unsettled today and next week

A bit cooler today. Temperatures will only warm to the upper 70s to low 80s, but that is where we should be for this time of year. Some communities will be in the low 70s. Overall, the state will have a big range in temperatures. We will have a chance for some showers and storms later today. It is actually looking a littler drier than it was before. Definitely won’t be a washout, but we’ll have plenty of cloud cover.

The beginning of the work week is looking a bit on the unsettled side. We are keeping a 20-40% chance for wet weather Monday through Friday. Highs will warm to the low and mid 80s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Subtropical Storm Leslie forms in the north Atlantic. The storm is moving toward the west near 3 mph. Little overall motion is anticipated during the next 2 days. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is possible, but Leslie is forecast to become absorbed by a larger non-tropical low by the middle of the week.

Tropical Storm Kirk is moving toward the west near 21 mph. An even faster westward motion across the tropical Atlantic is expected through Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts.Some strengthening is forecast during the next day or two. Weakening is likely during the middle to latter part of the week.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.