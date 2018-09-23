× First Warning Forecast: Tracking scattered showers to start your work week

Some scattered showers will carry into the overnight. Especially on the peninsulas. Temperature will dip into the upper 60s and low 70s overnight. Some patchy fog is possible.

Temperatures will warm to the 70s and low 80s to start the work week. We will see scattered showers associated with our stalled frontal system. It will lift northward giving us a chance for some wet weather. We should stay mostly dry overnight. More showers and possible storms Tuesday. An area of low pressure will bring some tropical moisture into the area. We will see rain chances increase as well as the humidity. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will be a warm and humid day. It will feel more like summer than fall. Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 80s. It will be very humid with dewpoints rising into the 70s. I think a big chunk of the day will be dry with rain chances increasing over night as a cold front moves through.

We will continue with unsettled weather into the end of the work week as a front remains stalled to our south. High pressure will build in for the weekend with sunshine and milder temperatures. Expect highs in the upper 70s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A broad area of low pressure located about 375 miles southwest of Bermuda continues to produce limited shower and thunderstorm activity. Environmental conditions are forecast to become a little more conducive for development during the next couple of days while the system moves slowly west-northwestward to northwestward over the southwestern Atlantic. The low is forecast to turn northward by Tuesday night, and pass near the southeastern United States coast on Wednesday. After that time, upper-level winds are forecast to become less favorable while the low begins to move northeastward, away from the east coast of the United States.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (30%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (40%)

Tropical depression Kirk is moving toward the west near 25 mph. A rapid westward motion is anticipated for the next day or two. A slight decrease in forward motion is expected by mid-week. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 35 mph with higher gusts. Little change in the maximum winds is forecast during the next several days. It is possible that Kirk could degenerate into a trough of low pressure during the next day or two while it moves quickly across the tropical central Atlantic.

Subtropical Storm Leslie is moving toward the southwest near 5 mph, and little motion is anticipated through Monday. An eastward motion at a faster forward speed is expected by Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph, with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next couple of days, and Leslie is forecast to be merge with a larger non-tropical low by the middle of the week.

Meteorologist April Loveland

