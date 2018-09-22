Virginia Zoo’s ‘Zoovies’ honors lion cub’s first birthday

NORFOLK, Va. – Join the Virginia Zoo for a night the whole family will roar about!

The zoo will host “Zoovies,” an outdoor movie night under the stars, on the Zoo’s Event Field October 5. Disney’s hit movie “The Lion King” will be shown to celebrate the zoo’s littlest lion, Emery, turning one.

Emery was born on October 28, 2017 to parents Zola and Mramba in the Zoo’s Africa – Okavango Delta. Before the movie, a special video recapping Emery’s first year will be shown, and attendees will hear from his keepers about what he’s been up to.

No birthday celebration would be complete without a surprise, so the first 100 children will receive a fun birthday favor!

General admission tickets are just $5 and Virginia Zoo members can attend free with a valid Virginia Zoo membership card. Gates open at 6 p.m and the movie begins at dusk.

Chairs and blankets are welcome, and popcorn, snacks, beverages, beer and wine will be available for purchase. Purchase your tickets in advance at virginiazoo.org/events.