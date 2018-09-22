US Coast Guard joins search for missing swimmer in Duck

DUCK, N.C. – The U.S. Coast Guard has joined Duck Surf Rescue, Duck Fire and Police and Dare County EMS units in searching for a missing swimmer.

At approximately 7:53 a.m. Saturday, units were dispatched to the beach access at Acorn Oak Avenue for a swimmer in distress. The swimmer could not be located upon arrival by rescue personnel, and a joint air and water search was initiated.

Dare MedFlight provided initial aerial support to Duck Surf Rescue and Duck Fire Department swimmers. The U.S. Coast Guard is now on scene providing search support.