The Dirty Buffalo on Travel Channel’s Food Paradise

NORFOLK, Va. — The Travel Channel’s Food Paradise featured The Dirty Buffalo titled “Cranked Up Comfort”.

The award-winning food made it’s way to the big screen on Saturday.

The Dirty Buffalo, established in 2012, is owned and operated by Russell Gilbert.

Gilbert is a Western New York native and Old Dominion University alumni. After graduating with his marketing degree, Gilbert created the family-friendly restaurant and sports bar, The Dirty Buffalo, to feature his own interpretation of Western New York’s favorite dishes.

This coming Friday, the Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives episode featuring The Dirty Buffalo is re-airing at 8 p.m.