VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Rescue is currently searching for a swimmer who went missing Saturday evening.

According to Virginia Beach fire officials, a call was received around 5 p.m. for a male swimmer in distress at 89th Street at the Oceanfront.

The distress call then became an active search for the swimmer.

Fort Story Coast Guard is assisting Virginia Beach units in the search.

