Rapper NBA Youngboy fight caught on video during Richmond show

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police issued a mayday call Friday night to break up a crowd after a fight at The National on Broad Street in downtown Richmond, reports CBS 6.

Rapper NBA Youngboy was performing at The National on Friday night.

Video(s) on social media appear to show the Louisiana-based artist fighting with someone in the crowd. Details about what happened before the recording was taken were not clear.

No injuries, nor arrests were reported.

