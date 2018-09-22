One injured in Chesapeake vehicle-pedestrian crash

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake Police responded to the .6 mile marker of 168 bypass southbound for a single vehicle-pedestrian crash Saturday morning.

Police arrived on-scene at 3:12 a.m. It was determined that the driver was traveling southbound in his white pickup truck and saw the pedestrian walking across the roadway. The driver attempted to avoid hitting the pedestrian, but struck the pedestrian when they moved back into the path of the vehicle.

The pedestrian was transported to Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The accident is still under investigation.