ODU keeping game close with Virginia Tech infront of record crowd

NORFOLK, Va. — The Old Dominion Monarchs are keeping its game with Virginia Tech close, tied 21-21 in the third quarter.

The Monarchs started the game in front of its biggest crowd at Foreman Field down 7-points to Virginia Tech, who scored on its second drive of the afternoon.

ODU would respond with a 14-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Blake LaRussa to J. Duhart. Both of them would find each other again before the end of the second quarter to tie the game.

The Monarch defense has been the key factor though. ODU has forced multiple three and outs and Geronda Hall even recorded his first career interception.

The Monarchs have never won against an Atlantic Coast Conference football team, nor have they beaten a Power Five conference team.

The Hokies came into Saturday’s game ranked 13th nationally

CURRENT SCORE: 21 — 21