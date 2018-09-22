History made! ODU beats Virginia Tech in stunning upset, 49-35

NORFOLK, Va. — The Old Dominion Monarchs has made program history by beating Virginia Tech in barn burning fashion 49 – 35, ending its victory in a sack to run out the time on the clock at Foreman Field.

The Monarchs matched 13th ranked Virginia Tech’s scoring ability down the stretch with the help of quarterback Blake LaRussa, who replaced ODU’s Steven Williams in the first half of the game.

ODU outscored Virginia Tech in the fourth quarter 28 to 7, capping off its final scoring drive with a 40-yard touchdown run from Jeremy Cox with 1:34 left in the game.

ODU’s win gives the Monarchs its first against an Atlantic Coast Conference football team, as well as its first win against a Power Five conference team. It was Virginia Tech’s first time facing the Monarchs in Norfolk.

The Monarchs started the game in front of its biggest crowd at Foreman Field down 7-points to Virginia Tech, who scored on its second drive of the afternoon.

ODU would respond with a 14-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Blake LaRussa to J. Duhart. Both of them would find each other again before the end of the second quarter to tie the game.

LaRussa would tie the game at 21 apiece before Virginia Tech climbed to a 28 – 21 lead in the fourth.

The Monarch defense was a key factor though, with big stops late, getting the ball back to the ODU in a timely manner to allow the Monarchs to lead 42- 35 with five minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

The trip for Virginia Tech was its first to Old Dominion University.