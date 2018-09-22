Haunted Hunt Club Farm’s ‘Wicked Whispers’ celebrates 30 years of screams

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Haunted Hunt Club Farm is turning 30 this year!

The popular Halloween attraction, held at Virginia Beach’s Hunt Club Farm, features three main attractions: a tractor-pulled “Haunted Hayride,” cornfield maze “Field of Screams” and walk-through exhibit “Village of the Dead.”

Haunted Hunt Club also offers carnival rides, concessions and nightly entertainment separate from its main attractions.

Tickets are on sale at Haunted Hunt Club’s website here. The event will run select days beginning Friday, September 28 and ending Halloween night, Wednesday, October 31.