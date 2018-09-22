× First Warning Forecast: Tracking scattered showers and possible storms

A chance for some wet weather overnight into Sunday. This is due to a cold front moving through and stalling just to the south of us. Temperatures will drop into the 60s. Heavy rain is possible.

A bit cooler on Sunday. Temperatures will only warm to the upper 70s but that is where we should be for this time of year. Some communities will be in the low 70s. Overall, the state will have a big range in temperatures. We will have a 40 percent chance for some showers and storms throughout the day. The best chance will be in the morning and midday. Looking a little better by the evening.

The beginning of the work week is looking a bit on the unsettled side. We are keeping a 20-40% chance for wet weather Monday through Friday. Highs will warm to the low and mid 80s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Depression Eleven was located 440 miles east of the Windward Islands. The depression is moving toward the northwest near 3 mph. A slow west-northwestward or northwestward motion is expected for the next day or so. Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts. The depression is forecast to dissipate on Sunday or early Monday.

Tropical Storm Kirk was located 425 miles SSW of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands. Kirk is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph. A faster westward motion across the deep tropical Atlantic Ocean is expected Sunday through Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast through Sunday night, with little change in intensity expected on Monday and Tuesday.

11:00 PM AST Sat Sep 22

Location: 9.0°N 26.4°W

Moving: WNW at 16 mph

Min pressure: 1006 mb

Max sustained: 40 mph

A broad area of low pressure located about 200 miles south-southwest of Bermuda is producing limited shower and thunderstorm activity. Unfavorable upper-level winds and dry air are expected to limit development tonight and Sunday, but conditions could become more conducive for some development of this system on Monday or Tuesday while it moves westward and west-northwestward over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean. By the middle of next week, strong upper-level winds are likely to limit additional development as the system turns northward and moves closer to the southeastern coast of the United States.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (40%)

A non-tropical low pressure system is located about 1000 miles west-southwest of the Azores. Conditions are expected to become conducive for this low to acquire subtropical or tropical characteristics during the next day or so, and a subtropical or tropical cyclone is likely to form by early next week while the low meanders over the central Atlantic Ocean.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (60%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (70%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.