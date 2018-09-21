We meet Blue Angels #7

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - On September 22 and 23, the 2018 NAS Oceana Air Show will showcase the best of military and civilian aviation for the 59th year to locals and spectators from around the world. We talk with Blue Angel #7, LCDR Andre Webb, about flying with the United States Navy’s flight demonstration team.

For more information on the NAS Oceana Air Show, visit oceanaairshow.com.

