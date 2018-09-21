Virginia Beach Police searching for elderly missing man with dementia

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 81-year-old dementia patient.

John Entzmiger was last seen leaving his home in the 700 block of Alliance Drive at approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday. He is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 160 lbs., with gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing green khaki pants with a black belt, a reddish button-down shirt with a bright red shirt underneath and tennis shoes.

If you have any information on where Entzmiger is, please call Virginia Beach Emergency Communications at 757-385-5000.