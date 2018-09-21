Two-time Olympian speaking to local swimmers about athlete safety

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Katherine Starr, a two-time Olympian, will be speaking to local swimmers about athlete safety when it comes to abuse, bullying and sexual harassment.

Starr founded the non-profit organization Safe4Athletes in 2011 after living for decades with the tragic effects of coach-athlete sexual abuse. She is a two-time Olympic swimmer for Great Britain a1984 and 1988 under her former name (Annabelle Cripps).

During her collegiate swimming career at the University of Texas she was named an All American 14 times and swam on three NCAA championship teams.