The Locker Room Show | September 21

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room, Wink and Mitch deliver week 4 high school highlights from across Hampton Roads in the season's fourth edition of the Friday Football Frenzy.

Games showcased during the show include: Nansemond River vs. Indian River, Lake Taylor vs. Norview, Woodrow Wilson vs. Granby, Norcom vs. Churchland, Bethel vs. Hampton, Woodside vs. Heritage, Nansemond-Suffolk Academy vs. Portsmouth Christian and St. Christopher's vs. Norfolk Academy.

Plus, Mitch showcases Maury vs. Booker T. Washington in this week's Hercules Fence 757 Showdown.