Southampton County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide

FRANKLIN, Va. – The Southampton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was killed in the 28000 block of General Thomas Highway Friday.

The sheriff’s office received a call for service of a domestic disturbance where someone had been shot. Deputies responded to the residence, where they found 49-year-old Luciano M. Myrick wounded. Myrick was treated by rescue and transported to Southampton Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

McKinley Myrick, the victim’s 70-year-old father, was taken into custody and charged with second degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting in an occupied dwelling.

He is being held in the Southampton County Jail with no bond and his first court hearing will be September 25 at 9 a.m.