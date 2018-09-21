Robert Gates to serve second term as Chancellor of William & Mary

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – William & Mary President Katherine Rowe announced Friday that Robert M. Gates, current chancellor of the college, will serve a second term.

“During the past seven years and long before his current role, Chancellor Gates has been an exceptional ambassador for his alma mater. He has also proven to be an invaluable resource to me during the presidential transition,” Rowe said in a statement.

Rowe, who became the university’s 28th president this year, said an early priority was to ask the former U.S. defense secretary and CIA director to stay on for a second term as chancellor. Pending formal approval by the Board of Visitors later this month, Gates will begin that second term July 1, 2019.