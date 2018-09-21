Red Cross holding local blood, platelet drives after Florence impacts donation schedule

HAMPTON ROADS/NORTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA — Blood and platelet donation drives are being held by the Red Cross in Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina because of the impact Hurricane Florence had on donations across the region.

The blood drives will be held across a variety of local areas between Sep. 20 through Oct. 15.

“Natural disasters like hurricanes can disrupt blood drives and prevent donors from giving, but hospital patients still depend on lifesaving transfusions,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services. “There is an especially critical need for platelets to help cancer patients and type O blood donations for ongoing patient care and emergencies. Every donation can be a lifeline for patients.”

The Red Cross said in a news release that blood and platelet donations at hospitals have taken a toll after Hurricane Florence left catastrophic damage and flooding in the Carolinas.

Nearly 200 Red Cross blood drives in the Southeast were forced to cancel, resulting in more than 5,200 uncollected blood and platelet donations.

In Virginia, 34 blood drives were called off due to the storm, causing nearly 1,000 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected. In North Carolina, 56 blood drives were canceled — impacting over 2,000 donations.

Below are places you can donate blood and platelets:

Dare County, N.C.

Buxton

9/27/2018: 12 p.m. — 5 p.m., Fessenden Center, 46830 N. C. Highway 12

Kitty Hawk

9/21/2018: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Kitty Hawk Elementary School, 16 South Dogwood Trail

10/10/2018: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 301 West Kitty Hawk Road

Manteo

10/3/2018: 12:30 p.m. — 5:30 p.m., North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island, 374 Airport Road

10/12/2018: 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Dare County Center, 950 Marshall C. Collins Drive

Nags Head

10/9/2018: 10 a.m. — 2 p.m., The Outer Banks Hospital, 4800 South Croatan Highway

Southern Shores

9/24/2018: 11 a.m. — 3 p.m., Town Hall, 5375 North Virginia Dare Trail

Pasquotank County

Elizabeth City

10/2/2018: 9 a.m. — 2 p.m., Pasquotank County High School, 1064 Northside Road

10/2/2018: 10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Lowe’s, 1605 Ehringhaus Street

10/4/2018: 11 a.m. — 4 p.m., Sentara Albemarle Hospital, 1144 North Road Street

10/8/2018: 3 p.m. — 7 p.m., Weeksville Lions Club, 2760 Peartree Road

10/11/2018: 12 p.m. — 5 p.m., Elizabeth City State University/New Student Center, 1704 Weeksville Road

Accomack County, Va.

9/20/2018: 3 p.m. — 7 p.m., Craddockville United Methodist Church, 33464 Boston Road

Chesapeake, Va.

9/20/2018: 2 p.m. — 6 p.m., Churchland Baptist Church, 3031 Churchland Blvd.

9/23/2018: 12 p.m. — 5 p.m., Chesapeake Square Mall, 4200 Portsmouth Boulevard

9/29/2018: 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., AMVETS Auxiliary- Waffle World, 3254 Western Branch Blvd.

9/30/2018: 9 a.m. — 2 p.m., American Red Cross Bloodmobile-Hybrid Beach CrossFit, 1417 Kelland Dr.

10/5/2018: 2 p.m. — 7 p.m., Saint Thomas Episcopal Church, 233 Mann Drive

10/6/2018: 7:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m., New Creation UMC Aldersgate Campus, 4320 Bruce Road

10/7/2018: 12 p.m. — 5 p.m., Greenbrier Mall, 1401 Greenbrier Parkway

10/8/2018: 2 p.m. — 7 p.m., Thurgood Marshall Elementary, 2706 Border Road

10/8/2018: 3 p.m. — 7 p.m., River Oak Church, 255 Great Bridge Boulevard

10/9/2018: 8 a.m. — 1 p.m., RS Andrews of Tidewater, 4550 Bainbridge Blvd.

10/11/2018: 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Chesapeake Public Library, 298 Cedar Road

10/14/2018: 12 p.m. — 5 p.m., Chesapeake Square Mall, 4200 Portsmouth Boulevard

10/14/2018: 12 p.m. — 5 p.m., Greenbrier Mall, 1401 Greenbrier Parkway

10/15/2018: 2 p.m. — 7 p.m., Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 621 Cedar Road

Newport News, Va.

9/20/2018: 2:15 p.m. — 7 p.m., Warwick Memorial United Methodist Church, 38 Hoopes Rd.

9/20/2018: 3 p.m. — 7 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 372 Hiden Blvd

9/21/2018: 12 p.m. — 5 p.m., City of Newport News Police Department, 9710 Jefferson Avenue

9/25/2018: 1:15 p.m. — 7 p.m., Hidenwood Presbyterian Church, 414 Hiden Blvd.

9/26/2018: 1 p.m. — 7 p.m., St. Jerome Catholic Church, 116 Denbigh Blvd.

9/28/2018: 1 p.m. — 6 p.m., Patrick Henry Mall, 12300 Jefferson Avenue

10/1/2018: 10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Ferguson Enterprises, Inc., 13785 Warwick Boulevard

10/1/2018: 3 p.m. — 7 p.m., True Vine Baptist Church, 695 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard

10/4/2018: 2 p.m. — 7 p.m., Temple Baptist, 235 Harpersville Road

10/6/2018: 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., World Outreach Worship Center, 1233 Shields Rd.

10/10/2018: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Christopher Newport University: Freeman Center, 1 University Place

10/11/2018: 8 a.m. — 2 p.m., New Horizons Newport News, 13400 Woodside Lane

Norfolk, Va.

9/20/2018: 10 a.m. — 3:30 p.m., Webb Center, 49th Street

9/20/2018: 11:15 a.m. — 5:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

9/21/2018: 8:15 a.m. — 2:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

9/21/2018: 11 a.m. — 5 p.m., Saint Patrick Catholic School, 1000 Bolling Ave

9/22/2018: 7:45 a.m. — 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

9/22/2018: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Gethsemane Community Fellowship Church, 1317 E Brambleton Ave

9/23/2018: 7:45 a.m. — 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

9/24/2018: 7:45 a.m. — 5:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

9/24/2018: 3 p.m. — 7 p.m., American Legion Post 327, 705 Lesner Avenue

9/25/2018: 7:45 a.m. — 2:15 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

9/26/2018: 9 a.m. — 2 p.m., Main Street Tower, 300 East Main Street

9/26/2018: 12:15 p.m. — 6:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

9/27/2018: 11 a.m. — 4 p.m., Student Center, 700 Park Avenue

9/27/2018: 11:15 a.m. — 5:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

9/28/2018: 8:15 a.m. — 2:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

9/29/2018: 7:45 a.m. — 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

9/29/2018: 8:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m., Hyde Park Church, 8501 Chesapeake Blvd

9/30/2018: 7:45 a.m. — 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

10/1/2018: 7:45 a.m. — 5:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

10/2/2018: 7:45 a.m. — 2:15 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

10/3/2018: 12:15 p.m. — 6:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

10/4/2018: 11:15 a.m. — 5:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

10/5/2018: 8:15 a.m. — 2:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

10/6/2018: 7:45 a.m. — 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

10/7/2018: 7:45 a.m. — 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

10/8/2018: 7:45 a.m. — 5:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

10/9/2018: 7:45 a.m. — 2:15 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

10/9/2018: 2 p.m. — 7 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 1601 Bayview Blvd

10/10/2018: 12:15 p.m. — 6:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

10/10/2018: 2 p.m. — 7 p.m., Larchmont United Methodist Church, 1101 Jamestown Crescent

10/11/2018: 11:15 a.m. — 5:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

10/12/2018: 8:15 a.m. — 2:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

10/13/2018: 7:45 a.m. — 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

10/14/2018: 7:45 a.m. — 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

10/15/2018: 7:45 a.m. — 5:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

10/15/2018: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Webb Center, 49th Street

Portsmouth, Va.

10/13/2018: 8:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m., St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 3300 Cedar Lane

Suffolk, Va.

9/20/2018: 3 p.m. — 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 213 North Main St

10/2/2018: 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., City Of Suffolk, 442 West Washington Street

10/5/2018: 12:30 p.m. — 4:30 p.m., TowneBank, 6001 Harbour View Boulevard

10/10/2018: 3 p.m. — 7 p.m., Healing Chapel Baptist Church, 2375 Godwin Blvd

Hampton, Va.

9/26/2018: 11 a.m. — 5 p.m., Thomas Nelson Community College, 99 Thomas Nelson Drive

9/26/2018: 1 p.m. — 6 p.m., Coastal Virginia Chapter, 1323 W. Pembroke Avenue

9/27/2018: 2 p.m. — 7 p.m., Army Navy Masonic Lodge, 550 Fox Hill Road

9/29/2018: 9 a.m. — 2 p.m., Cornerstone Worship Center International, 41 Tide Mill Lane

10/8/2018: 9 a.m. — 2 p.m., Hampton Christian High School, 2419 N. Armistead Avenue

10/10/2018: 1 p.m. — 6 p.m., Coastal Virginia Chapter, 1323 W. Pembroke Avenue

10/15/2018: 2 p.m. — 6 p.m., St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 99 E. Mercury Boulevard

Virginia Beach

9/20/2018: 11 a.m. — 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Suite 105

9/20/2018: 2 p.m. — 7 p.m., Sandbridge Rescue Squad Station 17, 305 Sandbridge Road

9/21/2018: 8 a.m. — 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Suite 105

9/22/2018: 7:30 a.m. — 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Suite 105

9/22/2018: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Southside Harley Davidson, 385 N. Witchduck Road

9/23/2018: 7:30 a.m. — 4:45 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Suite 105

9/24/2018: 7:30 a.m. — 1 p.m., First Colonial High School, 1272 Mill Dam Road

9/24/2018: 7:30 a.m. — 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Suite 105

9/24/2018: 2 p.m. — 7 p.m., Kempsville Elementary, 570 Kempsville Road

9/25/2018: 9 a.m. — 2 p.m., Virginia Beach Health Department, 4452 Corporation Ln, #200

9/25/2018: 12 p.m. — 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Suite 105

9/25/2018: 2 p.m. — 6 p.m., Hilltop Family YMCA, 1536 Laskin Road

9/26/2018: 10 a.m. — 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Suite 105

9/27/2018: 11 a.m. — 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Suite 105

9/27/2018: 1 p.m. — 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Resort and Conference Center, 2800 Shore Drive

9/28/2018: 8 a.m. — 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Suite 105

9/28/2018: 11 a.m. — 5 p.m., Holiday Inn VA Beach-Norfolk, 5655 Greenwich Road

9/28/2018: 1 p.m. — 7 p.m., Wave Church- Seabord Campus, 2655 Seaboard Road

9/29/2018: 7:30 a.m. — 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Suite 105

9/30/2018: 7:30 a.m. — 4:45 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Suite 105

9/30/2018: 8 a.m. — 2 p.m., Saint Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 5345 Virginia Beach Blvd.

10/1/2018: 7:30 a.m. — 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Suite 105

10/2/2018: 12 p.m. — 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Suite 105

10/3/2018: 10 a.m. — 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Suite 105

10/4/2018: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Regent University, 1000 Regent University Drive

10/4/2018: 11 a.m. — 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Suite 105

10/4/2018: 2 p.m. — 7 p.m., Tidewater Central Church of the Nazerene, 5514 Parliament Drive

10/5/2018: 8 a.m. — 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Suite 105

10/6/2018: 7:30 a.m. — 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Suite 105

10/7/2018: 7:30 a.m. — 4:45 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Suite 105

10/8/2018: 7:30 a.m. — 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Suite 105

10/9/2018: 12 p.m. — 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Suite 105

10/10/2018: 10 a.m. — 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Suite 105

10/11/2018: 11 a.m. — 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Suite 105

10/11/2018: 12 p.m. — 5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 300 — 36th Street

10/11/2018: 1 p.m. — 6 p.m., Wycliffe Presbyterian Church/Lawerence Hall, 1445 N Great Neck Road

10/12/2018: 8 a.m. — 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Suite 105

10/13/2018: 7:30 a.m. — 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Suite 105

10/13/2018: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Hunt Club Farm, 2388 London Bridge Road

10/14/2018: 7:30 a.m. — 4:45 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Suite 105

10/14/2018: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Hunt Club Farm, 2388 London Bridge Road

10/15/2018: 7:30 a.m. — 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Suite 105

10/15/2018: 2 p.m. — 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Masons Bayside Lodge 56th District, 1465 Independence Blvd.

James City County, Va.

Williamsburg

9/21/2018: 7:15 a.m. — 1 p.m., Jamestown High School, 3751 John Tyler Highway

9/24/2018: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Mason School of Business College of William and Mary, 101 Ukrop Way

9/26/2018: 9:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m., Thomas Nelson, Williamsburg, 4601 Opportunity Way

9/28/2018: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center, 100 Sentara Circle

9/29/2018: 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., T J Maxx, 4640 Monticello Avenue

10/2/2018: 2 p.m. — 7 p.m., Walnut Hills Baptist Church, 1014 Jamestown Road

10/3/2018: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., College of William and Mary Sadler Center, 200 Stadium Drive

10/7/2018: 12 p.m. — 5 p.m., Bruster’s Real Ice Cream, 5289 John Tyler Highway

10/11/2018: 2 p.m. — 7 p.m., Mounts Bay Recreation Center, 101 Tutters Neck Road

10/13/2018: 12 p.m. — 5 p.m., T J Maxx, 4640 Monticello Avenue

10/15/2018: 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Williamsburg-James City County Courthouse, 5201 Monticello Avenue

York County, Va.

Grafton

10/11/2018: 1:30 p.m. — 7 p.m., Yorkminster Presbyterian Church/Covenant Hall, 6218 George Washington Memorial Highway

Seaford

9/23/2018: 9 a.m. — 1 p.m., Zion United Methodist Church, 2109 Seaford Road

10/13/2018: 9 a.m. — 2 p.m., Seaford Baptist Church, 1311 Seaford Road

Yorktown

10/9/2018: 1 p.m. — 6 p.m., Victory Family YMCA, 101 Long Green Boulevard

Isle of Wight, Va.

Windsor

10/9/2018: 2 p.m. — 7 p.m., Keurig Dr. Pepper, 25400 Old Mill Road

Gloucester, Va.

10/6/2018: 10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Lowe’s, 6659 George Washington Memorial Highway, Route 17

10/12/2018: 1 p.m. — 7 p.m., Gloucester Volunteer Fire & Rescue Station #1, 6595 Main Street

Franklin, Va.

9/26/2018: 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Paul D Camp Community College, 100 N College Drive

10/2/2018: 9 a.m. — 1 p.m., Franklin High School, 310 Crescent Drive

Hayes, Va.

9/25/2018: 1 p.m. — 7 p.m., Providence Baptist Church, 3501 Providence Road

Surry County, Va.

9/27/2018: 9 a.m. — 1 p.m., Dominion Power Surry, 5570 Hog Island Road

9/27/2018: 1 p.m. — 5 p.m., Dominion Power Surry, 5570 Hog Island Road