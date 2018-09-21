Click here for your local weekend forecast

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US, Friday 9/28 at 9pm on WGNT 27

Posted 10:07 pm, September 21, 2018

 

"Never Trust a Magician"

STAND-UP COMEDIAN CARROT TOP GUEST STARSAspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.  Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.  The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.  The magicians featured in the episode include Alexandra Duvivier, Christine Barger, Jamie Allan and Christopher Grace.  Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#512).  Original airdate 9/24/2018.