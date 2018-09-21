× ‘Paint 757 Purple’ for the month of October to support Domestic Violence Victims

Samaritan House and local businesses are working together to Paint 757 Purple!

The Paint 757 Purple campaign is Samaritan House’s initiative to raise awareness and encourage fundraising during October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Local businesses all across Hampton Roads are signing up to take a stand against domestic violence and support Samaritan House by offering purple products or challenging employees or customers to donate to the cause.

Some ways to get involved:

Support Paint 757 Purple businesses all month-long. Click HERE for the full list!

Talk with Samaritan House about how to get your business signed up as a partner for the campaign

Participate in “Wear Purple Day” Thurs. October 25 th and tag Samaritan House in your photo!

Share the regional crisis hotline number: 757-251-0144

Invite Samaritan House to speak about violence education

Schedule a tour of the Samaritan House office to learn more

Follow Samaritan House on Facebook HERE

They are also hosting the Serve Love Heal Tennis Tournament next weekend. Dragas Companies is the presenting sponsor of this campaign, and they are organizing the 3-day charity tennis tournament to benefit Samaritan House September 28-30 at the Virginia Beach Tennis and Country Club.

For more information email on participating in the tournament email serveloveheal@gmail.com or visit the website www.samaritanhouseva.org