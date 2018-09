NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is on the scene of a fatal auto-pedestrian crash involving a 12-year-old in the 2700 block of E. Princess Anne Road.

The call came in at 4:52 p.m. Traffic is blocked between Majestic Avenue and Norchester Avenue.

The NPD advises drivers to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.