Norfolk Police Department responds to threatening tweet against Rosemont Middle

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department reported Friday that a student was apprehended after a Monday social media threat against Rosemont Middle School.

A Norfolk 911 operator received a call in reference to a tweet that read, “I’m going to shoot up Rosemont middle and burn it to the ground get ready”. Norfolk detectives immediately launched an investigation.

Within hours of receiving the call, detectives located the 13-year-old boy responsible for the tweet, and the juvenile was in police custody before the start of school on Tuesday.

As a result of the investigation, the juvenile was charged with threatening bodily harm and was released into his parents’ custody.

Norfolk Police are reminding the public to contact 911 immediately if they know of any threat to a school.