Newport News Police need help identifying two suspects involved in vehicle theft

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police Department is looking for two men involved in a theft from a vehicle.

On August 8, around 3 a.m., two unknown males were seen on surveillance tampering and entering a vehicle in the 700 block of Casey Terrace in Newport News.

The two males reportedly rummaged through the vehicle and took an undisclosed amount of money.

If you can identify the two subjects involved, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

Tips can also be submitted online at P3tips.com.