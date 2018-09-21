Newport News Police investigating 7-Eleven robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Newport News Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred Friday morning in Newport News.

At approximately 5:43 a.m., Newport News Police responded to the 7-Eleven located in the 700 block of J. Clyde Morris Boulevard in reference to a robbery. Upon arrival, it was reported that an unknown white female with blonde hair wearing a bright orange hoodie, black pants and no shoes entered the store, implied a handgun and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

There were no reported injuries. The investigation remains ongoing.

If you or anyone you know has information in this case leading to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.