New details: Child porn suspect had more than 2,000 images on tablet, court documents say

NORFOLK, Va. – Investigators found a tablet belonging to Justin Kovach had more than 2,000 photographs and videos of child porn, according to federal court documents.

Kovach was arrested in June on state charges, but the case is now going federal. He’s charged with possession of child pornography.

In addition to the images, investigators say Kovach had a duffel bag that contained nearly 70 illustrated comic books filled with “images of prepubescent children engaged in sexual acts,” the court documents say.

Kovach’s stash was discovered when a neighbor was using his tablet to take pictures and found the images in the photo gallery, according to court documents. Neighbors confronted Kovach, who drove away in his car, but left behind his green duffel bag.

News 3 spoke with the neighbor who called 911 last month. “I was disgusted,” said Audwin Blowe. “[I] called police later on that night.”

Investigators arrested Kovach in New York about 12 hours after he left Norfolk. While in custody, court documents say Kovach called someone and said something to the effect of, “Someone discovered my tablet with child pornography on it. There was a riot and I came here.”

Kovach is due in Norfolk Federal Court on Friday afternoon.