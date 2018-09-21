National Weather Service confirms 10 tornadoes developed Monday in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – The National Weather Service in Wakefield confirmed Friday that 10 tornadoes, raised from nine, formed in Virginia on Monday.

Originally, the NWS Wakefield outlet reported that nine tornadoes were reported from 3:38 p.m. to 3:56 p.m., but this tenth tornado occurred at approximately 4:23 p.m.

We have confirmed yet another tornado from 9/17/18. This one was in the city of Richmond near the Windsor Farms area and was rated an EF-0. This brings the total tornado count for the day up to 10. For full details check out the PNS. https://t.co/UvlWZhX3aJ — NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) September 21, 2018

The tornado, which touched down in Richmond on the north side of the James River, was classified as an EF-0 with wind speeds up to 75 mph. According to NWS Wakefield, the strongest of the nine tornadoes was the one that hit Chesterfield County as an EF-2, ending in one death. This tornado reportedly had winds up to 125 mph.

“In my 11 years here, as the chief meteorologist at CBS 6, nothing really compares,” said chief meteorologist Zach Daniel of CBS 6 in Richmond about Monday’s experience with the tornadoes.

The newly-reported tornado mainly snapped and uprooted trees along its path.