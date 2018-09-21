MASTERS OF ILLUSION back to back episodes, Friday 9/28 at WGNT 27

“A Symphony of Magic”— (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET) (TV, PG) (HDTV)

SOUND OF SILENCE — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Ed Alonzo, Billy Kidd, Nathan Burton, Chipper Lowell, Andi Gladwin, Jason Bird and Greg Frewin (#512). Original airdate 9/28/2018.

“More Twists on the Classics”— (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

SLEIGHT OF MIND — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Xavier Mortimer, Jeki Yoo, Joel Meyers, Jibrizy, Naathan Phan, Ed Alonzo and Noora Karma (#510). Original airdate 9/14/2018.