MASTERS OF ILLUSION back to back episodes, Friday 9/28 at WGNT 27

Posted 10:07 pm, September 21, 2018, by , Updated at 09:26PM, September 20, 2018

“A Symphony of Magic”— (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET) (TV, PG) (HDTV)

 

SOUND OF SILENCE — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.  Magicians featured in this episode include Ed Alonzo, Billy Kidd, Nathan Burton, Chipper Lowell, Andi Gladwin, Jason Bird and Greg Frewin (#512).  Original airdate 9/28/2018.

 

Masters of Illusion — “More Twists On The Classics” — Image MOI510_0003 — Pictured: Jeki Yoo — Photo: Masters of Illusion, LLC. All rights reserved.

“More Twists on the Classics”— (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

SLEIGHT OF MIND — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.  Magicians featured in this episode include Xavier Mortimer, Jeki Yoo, Joel Meyers, Jibrizy, Naathan Phan, Ed Alonzo and Noora Karma (#510).  Original airdate 9/14/2018.

 