Landstown High School student arrested for alleged threatening comments

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Landstown High School student was arrested Friday after allegedly making threatening comments towards the school.

Principal Cheryl Askew sent this message to families:

Good afternoon, Landstown High School families, this is Principal Cheryl Askew and I am calling today with an important message about school safety. Earlier today, three of our students came forward to report hearing a classmate make threatening comments toward our school. We immediately contacted police, and the student was arrested at school today. While there was no evidence the student had the means to do harm at the school, it is an important reminder that our words matter. Threats of any kind will be taken seriously, and they can lead to real consequences, including discipline at the school level and potential criminal charges. I want to thank our students who came forward today. They heard something upsetting and took the appropriate action by reporting it. Please share with your children tonight that we all have a role in keeping our school safe, and if they ever have a concern, they should find an adult or staff member to share it with. Thank you again for your help in this work, and, as always, for your support of Landstown High.