Kristen Bell announces ‘Veronica Mars’ reboot

A “Veronica Mars” reboot is in the works at Hulu, according to an announcement by Kristen Bell Thursday.

The noir mystery drama, which originally aired from 2004 to 2007, spanned three seasons and a movie focused on an outcast high schooler solving mysteries in the town of Neptune, according to CBS. According to the show’s creator Rob Thomas, the reboot will still focus on Veronica, but will be set five years after the movie and will include eight hour-long episodes.

“I will say this: the movie was nostalgic. The Hulu limited series isn’t going to be. Hardcore So-Cal noir. One big case. Eight episodes to tell the story. This is a detective show,” a tweet from Thomas read.

The reboot will still star Bell and will air on Hulu.