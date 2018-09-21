× First Warning Forecast: Rain Chances Going Up

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Another beautiful day with temperatures a bit warmer due to our winds switching to the south. Expects highs in the low and mid 80s. Again, keeping a slight 10 percent chance for a stray shower. We will start off the day with some extra cloud cover but expect mostly sunny sky by the afternoon.

Fall arrives on Saturday, but it will be our warmest day of the next 7. Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 80s, feeling like the 90s with the humidity. A cold front will approach giving us a chance for showers and storms Saturday evening. We are looking at a 30 percent chance.

A bit cooler on Sunday. Temperatures will only warm to the upper 70s but that is where we should be for this time of year. We will have another 30 percent chance for some showers and storms by the later afternoon.

The beginning of the work week is looking a bit on the unsettled side. We are keeping a 40-50% chance for wet weather Monday through Wednesday. Highs will warm to the low and mid 80s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Satellite imagery shows that showers and thunderstorms associated with a westward-moving tropical wave located about 750 miles east of the Windward Islands have become less organized over the last several hours. There is no evidence of a surface circulation at this time, and a combination of dry air and strong upper-level winds are expected to make development of this system unlikely while it moves westward at 10-15 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (10%)

A non-tropical area of low pressure with gale-force winds is located about 150 miles north of Bermuda and is moving south-southeastward at about 15 mph. Although there are some signs of organization, dry air and strong upper-level winds are expected to limit development of this system over the next couple of days. However, conditions could become a bit more conducive for this low to gradually acquire some tropical characteristics early next week as the low moves south and then drifts westward to the southwest of Bermuda.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

A tropical wave is forecast to emerge off the west coast of Africa by Saturday. Some slow development of this system is possible early next week as it moves quickly westward across the low latitudes of the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (50%)

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.