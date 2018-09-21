Experts: More men are dealing with eating disorders than people realize

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Eating disorders can be deadly and experts say some men are suffering in silence.

Now some believe the number of those men impacted by eating disorders are grossly underestimated.

Andrew Walen said he struggled with a serious eating disorder for 20 years. Walen said he is the founder and C.E.O. of The Body Image Therapy and the president of the National Association for Males with Eating Disorders.

His website states he is a psychotherapist specializing in eating disorders, body image, anxiety and depression, self-harm, and self-esteem.

“If I were a woman it (eating disorder) would’ve been picked up. It would’ve been assessed and treated much earlier,” said Walen.

He said he suffered with anorexia in high school and dealt with compulsive exercising in his 20’s. “When my body broke down on me I went to binge eating to deal with my depression and anxiety,” said Walen, “All the while feeling horrible about myself, my body and my value.”

He said men are under-diagnosed, misdiagnosed and even dismissed as having a of body image or eating disorder issue in many cases.

Watch News 3 at 11 Monday night to hear Walen’s story and learn what Major League Baseball player came out saying he too suffers from an eating disorder.