Deputies looking for Elizabeth City man reported missing

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Deputies in Elizabeth City are looking for a man who went missing around 8 a.m. Monday.

Officials say that Michael William Wolfe, of the 600 block of Jessup St., went missing after going on a drive in his gold-colored Ford Explorer.

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office said he was last seen leaving his residence and that his car has multiple political bumper stickers on the back of it. They say he also suffers from numerous medical conditions and did not take his medications with him.

If found please contact the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office.