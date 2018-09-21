Dare County jury duty scam surfaces again

DARE Co., N.C. – Dare County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public that the scam regarding jury duty is surfacing again.

Captin Kevin Duprey stated, “WE WILL NOT call you and tell you to pay any amount of money over the phone. If someone calls you on our behalf and asks you to pay anything over the phone it is a SCAM.”

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office stated they do not have court coming up where jurors are needed.

It is also important to not get any green dot cards or other forms of payment to give to these scammers.

“DO NOT call the number back they called you from or provided you. These individuals can be intimidating and forceful and may call you back numerous times. These SCAM ARTISTS are getting better at their craft and the phone number may look like it came from a Law Enforcement Facility or Clerk of Courts,” said Duprey.

If you are asked for money to be provided over the phone, you are asked to hang up and call one of the following numbers: