Children battling cancer take the stage at MacArthur Center

NORFOLK, Va. – The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, founded in 1991, is working to find a cure for their youngest fighters.

On September 29 at 2 p.m., at the MacArthur Center, NPCF’s youngest fighters will make their debut on the runway for Fashion Funds the Cure. This event is not only to see the latest fashion trends, but to make a difference in the lives of those children battling cancer.

During the first segment of the show, meet each featured pediatric cancer patient and learn about their hobbies and interests. The second segment of the show will showcase the latest fashion trends from Charming Charlie, Chico’s, Dillard’s, Francesca’s, Loft and Talbots.

The finale will feature each model as they walk dressed as what they want to be when they grow up, while walking with someone from that profession.

The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation is dedicated to funding research to eliminate childhood cancer through the Sunshine Project, their collaborative research initiative. To more information about the foundation, click here.

According to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation:

Cancer is the number one cause of death by disease among children.

43 children per day are expected to be diagnosed with cancer.

Only 4% of the billions of dollars that are annually spent on cancer research and treatments are directed towards treating childhood cancer.

More than 95% of those who survive childhood cancer will have a significant health related issue by the time they are 45 as a result of being treated with drugs designed for adults.

A Silent Auction at the event will showcase many of MacArthur Center’s retailers including Aveda, California Pizza Kitchen, Dillard’s Pandora, Sephora, Talbots, The Children’s Place, Yankee Candle and an item from Fink’s Jewelry valued at $1,000.

Click here to purchase tickets to the event.