Absentee voting starts ahead of Virginia midterm elections

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — With midterm elections 45-days away in Virginia, absentee voting has started in the Commonwealth.

So what do you need to do to vote absentee?

Well, there are rules and procedures you must follow to make sure your vote is submitted in November, but there are a variety of ways you can apply for absentee voting, whether that be in-person, by mail, fax or email.

To vote absentee you also must be registered to vote, which you can do here. The deadline to register in Virginia the midterm elections is 22-days before voting day, which is on November 6, 2018.

For complete details on how to vote absentee, click here.