NORFOLK, Va. - In classic Eastern District fashion, crosstown rivals Maury and Booker T. Washington battled until the end.

While the Mighty Bookers cut a nine-point halftime deficit to two, the Commodores were able to respond every time they were called upon in the second half.

C.J. Beasley got 'beastly' in the second half, scoring two touchdowns on the ground. Beasley finished with over 200 rushing yards for the game.

Maury improves to 4-and-1, while Booker T. falls to 3-and-2.