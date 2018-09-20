Wisconsin man volunteers and naps with the cats at his local shelter

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Could you imagine spending your days taking naps with the cats at your local shelter? Well, Terry in Wisconsin does just that.

Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary in Green Bay, Wisconsin, is the first 501(c)3 no-kill, cage-free nonprofit cat sanctuary and adoption center. They specialize in rescuing kittens with physical or psychological disabilities.

They offer a Cat Cafe’ that serves cold beverages and offer a lounge to be used for studying, relaxing, hanging with the cats and in Terry’s case, take naps.

Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary stated on their Facebook page, “We are so lucky to have a human like Terry. Terry just came along one day and introduced himself. He said he’d like to brush cats. Eventually it became everyday. He brushes all of the cats, and can tell you about all of their likes and dislikes. He also accidentally falls asleep most days. We don’t mind – Cats need this! Terry is a wonderful volunteer.”

Terry doesn’t have a Facebook to see all the love he is getting. He was shocked when the Sanctuary told him their post of him napping with the cats had 40,000+ views and he responded, “Now if all of those people would just donate $5 to help the kitties, that would make such a big difference!” According to their page.

A Facebook fundraiser was started as an easy way to donate in honor of Terry. So far, they have raised over $2,000 in just one day!

