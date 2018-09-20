Wasserhund and the Noblemen’s 3rd Annual Oktoberfest Festival September 22

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Do you love German food and beer? Head down to Hunt Club Farm this Saturday, September 22 for Wasserhund and the Nobelman’s 3rd Annual Oktoberfest.

From noon to 6 p.m., enjoy over 30 breweries, live music by The Deloreans, a German dog costume parade, petting zoo for family fun, and so much more.

There will be eight chiefs battling for the golden ticket to the World Food Competition in November and you’ll catch a great view of the Oceana Air Show.

A portion of proceeds will be donated to The Noblemen to support local charities.

Click here for more information and ticket purchases.