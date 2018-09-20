Virginia’s favorite PBS Kids show is ‘Barney and Friends’

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Were you a fan up Barney and Friends growing up?

If so, you are not the only one in the Commonwealth that does!

A new poll and study from Century Link gathered information from Americans across the country and found that what PBS Kids show is the favorite of every state in the US.

Virginia was one of six states to choose Barney and Friends as its favorite PBS Kids show. Other shows listed included in the poll were Reading Rainbow, Wishbone, Arthur, Zoboomafoo, Clifford the Big Red Dog, Sesame Street, Teletubbies, Zoom, Lab CHop’s Play-Along and Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.

Barney and Friends ran as regularly scheduled programming on PBS from 1992 to 2009.

