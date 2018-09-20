Virginia Beach Police seek public’s help in identifying robbery suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Police Department is searching for leads on a suspect's identity after an attempted robbery that occurred Thursday.

At approximately 9:45 a.m., an unknown individual attempted to force his way into the Cash 2 U Loans establishment while an employee was preparing to open for business. The suspect implied he had a gun and demanded to be let in.

The employee successfully prevented the suspect from gaining access, and the suspect fled on foot.

Surveillance video shows the suspect as a black male, 5 foot 11 inches with a slim build. He was wearing jeans, a white construction hard hat and a yellow reflective vest with green stripes.

If you or someone you know has information in this case, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.