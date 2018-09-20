Thieves target self-serve car wash businesses in string of burglaries

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – Virginia Beach Police are looking for thieves targeting self-serve car washes.

Over the span of a few days, three businesses in the city have become victims of theft. Surveillance video at each of the businesses show a man using a crowbar to break into their payment kiosks while a woman looks on.

Virginia Beach Police say they are still investigating and cannot say at this time if the crimes are connected. After looking at surveillance video from each of the businesses, owners say they believe the same couple is responsible for the crimes.

The three businesses hit are spread out throughout Virginia Beach. Green Clean is on Military Highway, Touchless Car Wash is on Oceana Boulevard and Freedom Wash is on Virginia Beach Boulevard near the Oceanfront.

Two owners are offering a $500 reward to anyone who can provide police with information that leads to an arrest.

If you recognize the couple in the surveillance video call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.