SUPERGIRL, Wednesday 9/26 at 9pm on WGNT 27

Posted 9:38 pm, September 20, 2018, by , Updated at 09:15PM, September 20, 2018

Supergirl — “Legion of Superheroes” — Image Number: SPG310b_0294b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Amy Jackson as Imra Ardeen/Saturn Girl and Chris Wood as Mon-El — Photo: Diyah Pera — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC All Rights Reserved.

 

“Legion of Superheroes” (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V) (HDTV)

MEET THE LEGION – Struggling to heal from her injuries inflicted by Reign (Odette Annable), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) remains in a dreamlike state, unable to be reached.  Mon-El (Chris Wood) recruits one of the Legion members, Brainiac-5 (guest star Jesse Rath), to try to bring her back.  Meanwhile, Reign continues her rampage on the city so the DEO teams up with the Legion of Superheroes to try to stop her.  Jesse Warn directed the episode written by Derek Simon & Eric Carrasco (#310). Original airdate 1/15/2018.

 