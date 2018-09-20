Scrutinizing Stevie: One year since ODU’s Williams took over as QB

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - One year ago this weekend, Old Dominion head football coach Bobby Wilder elevated then-true freshman Steven Williams to starting quarterback. At just 17 years-old, Williams was the youngest player in major college football last season.

Since Saturday's game vs. Virginia Tech marks Williams' one year anniversary of being handed the keys to the ODU offense, we're going to adhere to the traditional one-year anniversary gift and put Stevie's stats on paper.

Since his first start one year ago this weekend, Williams has played in 12 games - starting 10 of the 12.

In one full-season's worth of work, Stevie has 10 total touchdowns (six passing, four rushing) and 13 interceptions.

His record as a starter is 2-and-8.

"You don't have to be Superman," Williams admitted when explaining his growth in the past year. "Just move the chains, make sure everybody knows what their doing, protect the ball and throw touchdowns."

"He's the only quarterback who had not thrown an interception in the last six weeks in the country and he throws his first one, a big one, and responds to it last week," ODU head football coach Bobby Wilder noted. "We're seeing progress there. What we need to see is the entire team rally around him and play consistent football."

"I don't feel I've hit my full potential yet. There's so much more I can learn and get better at. One is getting stronger physically and mentally.

In last week's loss at Charlotte, Williams was intercepted twice but also threw for more yards than in any other game so far in 2018.

Saturday, Williams faces the team against which he made his first collegiate start: Virginia Tech.